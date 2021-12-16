Northside Toy Drive hosts weekend of giving for 9th year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Northside Toy Drive (NSTD) organization said it will continue its 9th year of Christmas celebrations over the weekend with multiple events centered around giving and fundraising.

Friday, Dec. 17, NSTD said it will host partygoers at a formal Black Tie Affair to raise funds and collect toys for children in the Amarillo area. After putting away the evening gowns and tuxedos, volunteers will be able to welcome children ages two through 12 to a toy giveaway Saturday afternoon.

“Black Tie is back!” said NSTD President and Founder Elton Bradley, “We had to cancel the formal event last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so I’m excited to see the community come together and enjoy some of the best entertainment from across the country.”

Expected to kick off the evening in the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom at 6 p.m., said NSTD, is the New Orleans GoGoBrassFunk band The Brassaholics. South Carolina’s DJ Cleve is expected to keep the party going until midnight.

Although reserved seating for the Black Tie Affair is sold out, NSTD said partygoers can still attend for free with a toy before 7:30 p.m.

via NSTD

However, Bradley insisted, “We will party Friday night, but Saturday is all about our purpose.”

Around 100 volunteers are expected to share Christmas joy with area children at the Toy Giveaway, NSTD said it is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in the Palo Duro High School Activity Center. There is no registration required to attend the event, but the organization said that children must be present.