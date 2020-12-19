Northside Toy Drive continues Christmas toy giveaway tradition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive hosted its eighth annual Christmas toy giveaway over at Hodgetown today.

They didn’t let the pandemic stop the tradition of sharing holiday joy with area kids.

Treasurer of the Northside Toy Drive, Adrian Meander said this year the board was worried they wouldn’t be able to have a toy drive, but thanks to donations and sponsorship, they were able to pull it off.

Meander said they held the toy drive at Hodgetown to allow them to follow guidelines for social distancing with the bigger space.

They planned on giving away more than 2,000 toys to local kids this holiday season.

He told us the toy drive is always hearing from the community on ways they can help with getting toys, especially as needs have changed this year.

“This toy drive has been different from previous and the past because of the pandemic this year. We know the need is bigger, the need is greater. So many families have been unemployed, have lost hours. So we know the need is greater,” said Meander.

Masks were also required at today’s toy drive.

Food boxes were also handed out at the Northside Toy Drive through a partnership with Square Mile Community Development.

There was no registration for today’s toy drive. Kids two to twelve who showed up today were able to pick out toys.