AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northside Toy Drive announced it will host a “Table Sale Kickoff” on Aug. 5 at Crush Wine Bar & Grill from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We know some families are having a tough time, and the need for Christmas assistance is even greater in our community this year,” said Elton Bradley II, NSTD founder and president. “We are honored to partner with Crush and thankful to the community for partnering to ensure we still spread Christmas joy to area children.”

Officials with Northside Toy Drive said this event is a chance for supporters to purchase their table for the Black Tie Affair that will be held in December.

The goal is to raise enough funds and toys to distribute to 4,000 children this year said officials.

Officials said Northside Toy Drive plans to distribute toys to area children at its Toy Giveaway on Dec. 16.

Tables can also be purchased online on Aug. 5 at the Northside Toy Drive website.