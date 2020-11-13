Northside Toy Drive announces Christmas Toyathon sponsored by Firstbank Southwest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Northside Toy Drive (NSTD) and Firstbank Southwest (FBSW) will host a Toyathon toy collection and fundraiser Nov. 16-20, 2020, at the FBSW Wolflin Banking Center, located at 2401 S. Georgia.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We know some families are having a tough time and the need for Christmas assistance is even greater in our community this year,” said Elton Bradley II, NSTD founder and president. “We are honored to have FirstBank Southwest and the community partnering with us to ensure we still spread Christmas joy to area children.”

Businesses and individuals are asked to safely deliver donations or unwrapped toys for children ages two to 12 to the drive through event. Supporters can also donate money by visiting here.

“We usually have a formal gala to celebrate Christmas and collect toys,” said Bradley. “Although we canceled our party, the purpose remains.”

The groups say that when NSTD canceled the eighth annual Black Tie Affair last month due to COVID-19 restrictions, board members put their heads together to make sure Christmas wasn’t canceled for struggling families.

FBSW Executive Vice President/ Chief Consumer Officer Bowden Jones Jr. expressed appreciation for the bank’s commitment to the community. “I’m proud to work for a company that not only recognizes the importance of the work we are doing at Northside Toy Drive, but is also willing to support the cause in such a meaningful way,” said Jones, also a NSTD board member.

NSTD says it plans to distribute the toys to area children at its annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.