Northside Toy Drive and FirstBank Southwest to host Toyathon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive (NSTD) and FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) will host a Toyathon toy collection and fundraiser starting Monday.

The event will start on November 16-20, 2020, at the FBSW Wolflin Banking Center, located at 2401 S. Georgia, and start at 4 p.m. and go till 8 p.m.

“We know some families are having a tough time and the need for Christmas assistance is even greater in our community this year,” said Elton Bradley II, NSTD founder, and president. “We are honored to have FirstBank Southwest and the community partnering with us to ensure we still spread Christmas joy to area children.”

Businesses and individuals are asked to safely deliver donations or unwrapped toys for children ages two to 12 to the drive-through event. Supporters can also donate by going to www.northsidetoydrive.org/donate.

“We usually have a formal gala to celebrate Christmas and collect toys,” said Bradley. “Although we canceled our party, the purpose remains.”

NSTD plans to distribute the toys to area children at its annual Toy Giveaway on Saturday, December 19, 2020.