POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County Fire-Rescue released information on a Friday grass fire that threatened a number of structures in the north part of the county.

According to officials with Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire burned three acres and threatened 16 structures northwest of River Road High School. However, none of the structures were ultimately lost.

Officials from the county’s fire rescue are currently on scene but officials said that the fire is contained.