CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the North Plains Electric Cooperative outage map, 37 outages in the northeast corner of the Texas Panhandle were impacting 1,114 customers at 11:30 Friday morning.

Data from the North Plains Electric Cooperative noted that outages had been ongoing since Wednesday morning, with a total number of impacted customers estimated at around 9,067.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.