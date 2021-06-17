North Heights Linen Service open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The North Heights Linen Service is ready for business.

An open included tours of the facility and a ribbon cutting.

The NHLS will be the only facility in the Texas Panhandle to accommodate hospital laundry.

It is also the first new industry in the North Heights Neighborhood in more than a generation.

“We’re really looking to hiring those people who are difficulty to employ and by doing that we are trying to lift people up so we will be providing some educational opportunities,” Puff Neigos President NHLS Board.

The service will be operational in six weeks.