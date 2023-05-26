AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Independent School District is asking graduates and parents to arrive earlier today for the planned graduation ceremony for North Heights Alternative School due to the potential for storms.

AISD said friends and family of North Heights Graduates should make plans to arrive at Dick Bivins Stadium by 7:15 p.m. for an earlier start to the ceremony pending weather.

Graduates should arrive by 6:30 p.m. said AISD.