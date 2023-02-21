AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the North Heights Advisory Association recently announced that it will host a Community Design Workshop and Charette on Thursday surrounding potential planning and improvements to the North Heights neighborhood.

According to a news release from the association, the workshop, in partnership with Parkhill, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Black Historical Cultural Center, located at 901 N. Hayden St. This event will give members of the neighborhood the chance to “participate in the planning that will shape the future of their community.”

“The strategies developed from these meetings will help to enrich the future of the North Heights neighborhood,” the release said. “Representatives from the city of Amarillo will provide updates on the ongoing allied efforts in North Heights.”

Officials said this event is a “collaborative multidisciplinary planning session” that is open to all stakeholders willing to provide input and find sustainable solutions.