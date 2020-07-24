North Heights Advisory Association invites community to preserve and restore history by purchasing a street topper

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The North Heights Advisory Association is inviting community members to be part of history, by helping to restore it.

“The community number one was underserved and began to lose hope so we thought people would need something to look at to remind them of them of the rich culture of North Amarillo,” Jay Parker, Consultant for North Heights Advisory Association, explained.

Mildred Darton, the President of the North Heights Advisory Association, said the toppers are a two for one deal.

It is part of the North Heights neighborhood plan and it is also a fundraiser to help pick up where the budget for beautifying the community leaves off.

“For the first time in the history of Amarillo North Heights is in the city budget. For the first time in the history of north heights actual planning is taking place,” Darton stated.

So far, the first topper has been placed at 9th and Hayden Street.

“Now that one’s on the pole they’ll expect to see more and then of course with the beautification of the community so that’s going to be next. So we need some visuals for people to see to inspire hope,” Parker said.

Hope and to honor one of the oldest African American based communities in Amarillo.

“Over the period of time, North Heights has allowed itself to become invisible. The toppers along with some of the other projects that we have planned is bringing attention back to a forgotten village,” Darton stated.

If you want to purchase a topper you can do so by going to the NHAA Facebook Page. When you purchase a topper your name or whoever’s name you choose will go on the roll inside the Black Historical Cultural Center.

