North area of Thompson Park closed to vehicle traffic

via City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, the north areas of Thompson Park will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning today (Jan. 29) to allow installation of a water line for the new Thompson Park Pool.

The City stated that the project will take around two weeks. Pedestrian access is still permitted with parking areas off of Horseshoe Lane.

