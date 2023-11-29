AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parents and north Amarillo residents are upset with the potential closures of some north Amarillo schools.

“It’s almost synonymous with systemic bias,” said Keith Grays, a local entrepreneur, community activist and north Amarillo resident. “It’s economic bias.”

This comes after the Amarillo Independent School District floated the possibility of closing Park Hills, Landergin and Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools due to what it told MyHighPlains.com is low enrollment, declining birth rates and decreasing population in Potter County.

But for north Amarillo residents like Grays, they’re not buying that reasoning.

“To think that whether it’s demographics or birth rates or whatever it is, it’s just not fair to continue to keep coming to this out of town and telling us that we’ve got to lock down these doors and send our kids somewhere else,” Grays questioned. “We built a hundred and twenty homes in this quadrant over here that are sitting here vacant. No types of program, nobody is saying anything about first-time home buyers. How do we occupy these homes so we can increase the census and demographics conducive to enrolling students here?”

Many north Amarillo parents share that same frustration.

“It’s gonna shake up everything that they known and uproot them and relocate them,” said Blanca Masias, who has kids who attend Park Hills Elementary.

She and Grays both told MyHighPlains.com the ripple effect this will have is significant.

“If now Park Hills (closes) they’re gonna have to go to Carver or Will Rogers, now that’s affecting a transfers. So if your kid is a transfer to Carver, you’re no longer gonna be able to be accepted due to (it) already (being) overpopulated,” Masias said.

“Now that they’re talking about taking away the schools, what are we gonna do with the buildings?,” asked Grays. “What do the taxpayers in AISD, in this side of town, what do we do with the vacant buildings?”

Masias said part of the problem is the way AISD has its districts drawn up.

For example, “Eastridge is further out than North Heights, they have to go to PD (Palo Duro High School). North Heights is less than three or four miles away, they have to go to Amarillo High and Tascosa,” she explained.

Masias pointed out another problem: transportation.

“One of the things that they said about Pleasant Valley, they would have to go to Woodlands, Hamlet or Mesa Verde, how are they gonna get transported there? If the parents are already having a hard time getting them to their local school, how was that solving anything?,” she expressed.

Masias shared the sentiment of many parents on the north side as she noted that closing down schools isn’t the answer.

“Why can’t we re-zone the neighborhoods to be able to take some of these overcrowded schools and help the schools that have low enrollment. you know, one teacher to forty kids is already plus frustrating,” she told KAMR.

Grays said no matter what, make your voice heard.

“I tell the people in North Heights, Amarillo, and Hamlet area, River Road, Pleasant Valley, Alice Landergin, any of them, step up to the plate and not let this happen to us,” he said.