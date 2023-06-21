PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Ike Fund Inc. volunteered to pay for the funeral services of 11-year-old Matthew Ramirez, a boy who died in the recent Perryton tornado.

President and Co-founder of the Ike Fund Inc. Cari Beauchamp shared that she and her husband started the nonprofit after losing their son Ike on June 29, 2021.

When they learned an 11-year-old died in the tornado, they wanted to help, as Ramirez is the same age their son would have been.

“After losing a child, the amount of grief and the amount of trouble that you experienced, it’s not something you want to go through alone,” said Beauchamp. “I didn’t lose my house, these people have lost everything.”

From there Beauchamp presented the idea of paying for Ramirez’s funeral expenses.

“Then the outreach from and the support that we’ve received from the surrounding communities and the corners of the United States has been amazing,” said Beauchamp. “We’re hoping to keep them under our wing and help them rebuild and get back to some sort of normalcy when it’s when it’s time for them.”

Donations can be made online. The nonprofit accepts credit cards and Apple Pay. Donations can also be made at Perryton National Bank, directly into the organization’s account. Checks can also be mailed to The Ike Fund, Inc. 12708 FM 760. Spearman, Tx 79081.

“Our nonprofit specifically has said we will pay for the funeral expenses out of what we already had in our account,” said Beauchamp. “So, anything above and beyond that will go directly to their family, and whatever they choose to use it as in their time. We’re not rushing them to make any decisions. But we will, we will continue to help them as they find a place a new place to live and also pay for medical expenses.”

All of the funds raised will go towards the family’s recovery process.

Beauchamp shared that after losing a child the grief doesn’t end but it’s important to remember that the relationship with your child also doesn’t end.

“It was explained to me one time by a very wise person that grief is just the love that you don’t get to give to the person anymore in person,” said Beauchamp. “So sometimes it comes out as tears, sometimes it comes out as anger and a lot of times you feel very helpless.”

Beauchamp continued, “Someone also told me that after I lost Ikey, my relationship with him did not end. I want other people to know that even though they’re not here with us physically, we still get to have a relationship with our babies that we had to let go too soon.”

At this time the Ramirez family is still in the process of making funeral arrangements and are asking for privacy. The Ike Fund Inc. will try to post updates on their social media.

“The family has asked for privacy during this time,” said Beauchamp. “They’re the sweetest people you’ll ever meet and as they’re going through, trying to get Matthew’s brother healed up. They just asked that people respect their privacy. We are checking up with them daily.”

In addition to monetary donations, Beauchamp shared the best way to offer support is by offering prayers and keeping the family in their thoughts.

“The best way you can support somebody that you don’t know specifically is to offer your prayers and just keep them in your thoughts,” said Beauchamp. “The process that they’re going through is unfathomable and giving them the prayers that they need. They are felt.”

The Ike Fund, Inc is in the process of building its first grief retreat in Perryton. The retreat will be named Ike’s Cabin. The hope is to give local parents experiencing grief more resources closer to home.