Nonprofit offering free GEDs robbed, vandalized; founder offers forgiveness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For one area nonprofit organization, the holiday season has not been easy.

After a string of break-ins and acts of vandalism, Living Intentionally Ministries is working to rebuild and offering forgiveness to whoever is responsible.

The nonprofit helps adults who have dropped out of school to attain a GED.

“We do everything that we can to remove barriers that may stand in the way of them attaining a GED so that they’re able to gain employment,” said Elia Moreno, founder and CEO.

Moreno said last month, someone broke in twice and stole several laptops. More recently, someone broke in again, doing even more damage.

“The last break-in was so senseless, they broke in and they didn’t take one thing,” Moreno said. “They just destroyed all the computers…I felt they were just trying to harm and they’re harming the people in the community and their own neighborhood. They’re harming the people we’re trying to serve and that’s just not cool.”

Instead of responding with anger, Moreno had a very different message.

“If I could say something to the people that did this, I would say, I forgive you,” Moreno said, choking back tears. “My heart is broken. I ask that you come and meet me and honestly, if you have a need, I will help you.”

Since posting about the break-ins on Facebook, she said people from near and far have offered support so they can continue their good work. In the long term, Moreno said they are focused on replacing the equipment and securing it for students to use as needed. She said the cost of the security measures is more than $8,500.

The Amarillo Bulls hockey team also helped to clean up after the most recent act of vandalism:

“My hope is to change the narrative on poverty and to really allow the people we serve hope, and when you open that door, when you do what you do in love, you create an atmosphere of hope and that means we can’t quit on them and I won’t,” Moreno added.

Moreno said when they open the doors again, they will need more tutors. She encourages those skilled in teaching, especially language arts and math, to reach out.

