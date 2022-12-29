AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Hunger Free America released a study on Texas Hunger Soaring due to federal aid cuts and inflations.

The top three issues for food insecurity according to the study are inflation, the expiration of the Child Tax Act, and reduced free meals in schools.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic food insecurities have become more noticeable due to the increase. Non-profits are working towards eliminating food insecurities.

“We’re always here for a longer game, you know food insecurity is something that can happen at any point in time, said Zack Wilson, High Plains Food Bank Executive Director.” “Whether it be chronic down to maybe just a week or two where someone may need assistance. We have team members here that will help meet folks where they are.”

HPFB serves 29 counties in the Texas Panhandle and provides assistance for those in need including kids and senior citizens. Not only does the food bank help by providing food but also education.

“So, we may have the food here available, but folks receive it and now ask how do I cook it?, said Wilson” You need to have things available to make things stretch and get multiple meals out of them.

The High Plains Food Bank also has staff available to help individuals apply for assistance programs. With a long application process having someone to help people through gives them the support they need to ask for help.

Wilson continued, “one of those things is helping guide folks through assistance programs, you know SNAP better known as food stamps is one. If you’re already in need of help, going through a lot of paperwork and doing things just to get assistance will generally turn a lot of people away.”

HPFB needs volunteers to help process the food and assist with other duties. Volunteer options that are available include product recovery, The Garden, and Mobile Harvest.

For community members looking to help donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 815 Ross Street. If you are looking to drop off larger donations, contact HPFB so they can be delivered to the warehouse.

Monetary donations are also needed.

“The easiest way is to actually donate to us monetarily, stated Wilson.” “We can stretch a dollar so far. We’re moving into an era where a dollar will equal about 13 meals that we can provide and that’s due to all the financial support.

To donate online and sign up for volunteer opportunities you can visit their website.