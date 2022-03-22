CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new non-profit in Childress aims to help out those facing financial troubles.

“We need to have something that helps those people that fall through the cracks. I don’t want to see somebody who has to choose between eating and buying their medicine,” said Kacy Crouch, Childress Helping Hands President.

That is what Crouch hopes to accomplish with the new non-profit, “Childress Helping Hands.”

“I just really hope to get everybody that’s struggling. Once you get in a hole, it’s really hard to dig out of it,” said Crouch.

It all begins with going through an application process that includes a number of questions.

“Are they working? What happened that put them in this situation but they’re in a bind now that they’re needing help? We ask for copies of bills, things that they’re in need with and then the board will discuss it,” said Crouch.

They can help out in a variety of ways.

“We can do any utilities. We’ll help with groceries. We’ll help with rent, clothing, something is happening to where you’re needing clothing. Something for your household, just whatever it is,” said Crouch.

Doing whatever they can to help out their fellow neighbor.

“If we can help people get out of those holes and help them get lined out to where they can live comfortably. Get them level and work with them and get rid of a lot of the struggle here,” said Crouch.

Crouch said they can also help people apply for financial assistance programs as well as assist them in creating a budget.

If you would like to learn more about “Childress Helping Hands” and all they have to offer, you can call Kacy Crouch at (940) 585-9740 or check out their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ctxhelpinghands