AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three out of five voting regions within the Texas Corn Producers Board, including in the Texas Panhandle, will hold elections for expiring board member seats in the first half of November. According to officials, ballot nominations will open on Sept. 15 and run through the end of the month.

The TCPB announced that there will be two seats open for election in Voting Region One, two seats open for election in Voting Region Three, and one seat open for election in Voting Region Four in the coming weeks.

Voting Region One was noted by the TCPB as covering part of the Texas Panhandle, including:

Carson County

Dallam County

Gray County

Hansford County

Hartley County

Hutchinson County

Lipscomb County

Moore County

Ochiltree County

Oldham County

Potter County

Roberts County

Sherman County

Wheeler County

Any person who lives in the included counties and either produces corn or causes it to be produced for commercial purposes, said officials, is eligible to vote – and anyone qualified to vote will also be qualified to seek nomination for election to the board.

Nomination forms will be available starting on Sept. 15 at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in each of the listed counties, said officials, or can be requested by mail directly from the TCPB. Completed forms must be filed no later than Sept. 30 to be valid, must be signed by the applicant and 10 other eligible voters in the election, and mailed to the TCPB at 4205 N. Interstate 27, Lubbock, Texas 79403.

Further information on the TCPB and the upcoming election can be found on the Texas Corn Producers website.