Nominations open for $10k New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by its sponsoring foundations, nominations opened Tuesday for the 2022 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award. Those who know of a New Mexico farmer, rancher, or forestland owner “who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources” are encouraged to submit a nominee.

According to the Sand County Foundation, those who receive the award are given $10,000 and a feature in a professional video recording the conservation success found on their land.

“Recipients of this award are real-life examples of conservation-minded agriculture,” said Sand County Foundation President and CEO Kevin McAleese, “These hard-working families are essential to our environment, food system, and rural economy.”

Nomination forms and applications can be found here, according to the Sand County Foundation, and will be open until May 16. Applications may either be completed online or emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org.

If mailed, applications must be postmarked by May 16 and mailed to:

Leopold Conservation Award

c/o Quivira Coalition

1413 Second Street, Suite 1

Santa Fe, NM 87505

According to released information from the Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust, the Leopold Conservation Award is presented to private landowners in 23 states, “for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.” In New Mexico, the award is expected to be presented in collaboration with the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, Quivira Coalition, and New Mexico Coalition to Enhance Working Lands (NMCEWL).

“Given in honor of renowned conservation Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private, working land,” said the Sand County Foundation about the award, “In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac”, Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.”