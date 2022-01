AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Among the vast number of bills relating to public education that passed through the Texas State Legislature in 2021 was House Bill 25, a measure that set restrictions banning student-athletes from joining sports teams according to their gender identity instead of their sex listed on their earliest birth certificate. Not only has the law raised objections from civil rights advocates who describe it as blatant discrimination against LGBTQ+ youth, but a trend has appeared regarding how the policy is spoken about by a range of education officials: No one has seemed willing, or able, to explain how the law will be enforced day-to-day.

MyHighPlains.com reached out once again to the Amarillo and Canyon Independent School Districts regarding the law, as well as officials with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) and Texas Education Agency (TEA):