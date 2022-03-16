AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department provided information regarding a residential structure fire that occurred Wednesday morning near downtown Amarillo.

According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters with the department were on scene at a fire at a residence Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of South Taylor. When firefighters arrived, the structure had fire and moderate smoke showing on the side of the home.

Officials said that the fire was eventually located in the basement. Because of its location, the incident command called for second alarm response. Officials said fire crews had the fire under control in 30 minutes and there were no injuries.