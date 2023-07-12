AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a home fire on Wednesday morning in the 400 block of SE 15th Ave.

Officials detailed that units responded to the fire at around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday morning and found a single-story duplex with fire showing from the front window.

Firefighters, according to officials, began to extinguish the fire that was coming from the window and then went into the duplex through the front door to continue putting out the fire.

The fire was contained to the den and officials reported no injuries in the incident. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was likely caused by unhoused people, according to officials.