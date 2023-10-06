AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reported that no injuries were sustained during a house fire in southwest Amarillo on Friday morning, though its cause is still under investigation.

Officials reported that just before 5:30 a.m., units arrived at the 3200 block of SW Third and found a home fully enveloped in heavy smoke and fire visible from the front.

Firefighters, according to officials, began to attack the fire with hose lines before entering the home through the front door. Crews completed a search and had the fire extinguished fast, officials noted.

There were no people inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained, added officials.

The Fire Marshal’s Office found that “the fire started in the kitchen,” however, they are still investigating the cause of the fire.