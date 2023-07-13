AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a mobile home fire on Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo, where no injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

AFD detailed that units were called at around 5:45 a.m. to a fire at a mobile home on Thursday morning in the 1600 block of North Houston.

Upon arrival, the department noted that firefighters observed a double-wide mobile home with heavy smoke coming from the bedroom on the front-left corner of the home.

While there was “extensive” fire and smoke damage to the home, AFD said that no injuries were reported on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.