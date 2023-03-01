*The story was modified to reflect the correct day of the incident.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on reported shots fired inside a Crunch Fitness gym early Wednesday morning where no injuries were reported.

APD detailed that at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to Crunch Fitness located at 2020 S Georgia on shots fired inside the gym.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that a man had reportedly been chasing another man around the business and was allegedly “shooting at him,” according to APD.

Officers detained both men and a gun was located, and no injuries were reported in the incident. APD added that no official arrests have been made at this time.

APD reported that violent crimes detectives are currently on the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



