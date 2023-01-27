AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a bus crash on Friday afternoon that reportedly left no injuries.

The department detailed that at around 11:48 a.m. on Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 1000 block of north Arthur Street on a reported crash involving a school bus.

APD added that a white Dodge Charger was travelling eastbound on northeast 11th Ave. while the school bus was traveling southbound on Arthur Street.

According to APD, the driver of the Charger reportedly ran a stop sign and hit the bus. The crash then caused the bus to run through a fence into the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of north Arthur, officers reported.