AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire and smoke” coming from it.

Officials said that fire crews “have got it knocked down,” according to the release. There were no injuries reported in the incident. Officials from the Amarillo Fire Marshals office are investigating the incident.