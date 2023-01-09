AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex not in commercial use near downtown Amarillo Monday morning.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters with the department dispatched to the fire near the intersection of NW Third Ave. and N Madison St. at around 5:47 a.m. Monday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story abandoned apartment complex with heavy smoke and fire coming from the south units.

According to the release, firefighters “pulled an attack line” and began to put out the fire while others performed a perimeter check. Officials said they evacuated occupants of the building who were in other portions of the complex.

Once the fire was out, officials said in the release that crews “overhauled the structure” and extinguished all the hot spots. There were no reported injuries in the incident and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating.