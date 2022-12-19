AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo.

According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from the department were on the scene.

The department had the fire under control by 3:20 p.m., officials with AFD said. There were no reported injuries from the incident, stating that a resident from the home escaped safely. Officials said a fire alarm notified residents of the fire, but the source of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department said the incident continues to be under investigation by the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.