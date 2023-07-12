AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews from Xcel Energy have been installing new “smart meters” around the Amarillo area since March in a process expected to last through 2024, which the company said will allow for the real-time monitoring of energy usage for homes and buildings.

However, after multiple instances of heat-related power outages in June and encouragement from Xcel that customers conserve energy amid the latest bout of extreme heat across Texas and New Mexico, some have wondered about whether their incoming smart meters will make it so utility services can adjust the temperatures in their homes or the amount of power that devices and appliances are using.

It’s an understandable worry, in light of concerns about how well energy grids across the country can stand up against extreme conditions and some past reports, such as one from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2022, of Texans finding their thermostat settings changed against their wishes. But, whether or not that’s possible depends on more than just the presence of a smart meter.

Smart meters by themselves, as noted by Xcel Energy, are tools that measure energy usage in certain time increments. The difference between a smart meter and the older meters around town is that the new models send those measurements back to Xcel automatically. The Public Utility Commission of Texas said that smart meters tend to take measurements every 15 minutes or so, while old meters are read manually every month to take note of the total energy use for those weeks.

Although smart meters offer a far more frequent look at energy use throughout the day, Xcel said that those being installed around Amarillo in 2023 aren’t capable of controlling appliances and will not be used to conduct controlled outages.

Controlled outages, similar to the one in the Amarillo area in February 2021, have been used by Xcel during the most extreme situations taxing the power grid. According to the Southwest Power Pool, service interruptions for customers tend to happen during an “Energy Emergency Alert Level 3” status. These outages or electricity adjustments happen on an area or regional level due to a wider emergency, not only specific homes.

Regarding thermostats, Xcel said that smart meters will not interact directly with the thermostat in a customer’s home. While some emergency situations may call for advisories about energy use or even some notified service interruptions at the most extreme, Xcel won’t adjust the temperature through the meters.

However, Xcel and other energy companies offer customers in some areas the opportunity to enroll in demand response programs, which tend to be run through smart thermostats or specifically-designed switches for air conditioning systems.

In Xcel’s case, the switches have been used to interrupt customers’ air conditioning systems during peak usage times in a way that cuts the energy usage by half. When smart thermostats are enrolled in the program, Xcel might use strategies like temperature offsets or precooling during a “demand response,” event; remotely raising the temperature set on a participating thermostat by a pre-set number, or cooling a home ahead of a forecasted high demand event so that it can maintain a lower temperature during that period.

Altogether, the smart meters being installed around Amarillo will not necessarily mean Xcel can, or will, remotely adjust the power level or temperature of specific homes. Still, the company has continued to encourage customers to be mindful of energy and cost-saving habits they can adopt and programs they may choose to participate in to help maintain the stability of the power grid and prepare for more severe situations.