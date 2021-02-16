No COVID-19 report card due to inclement weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo has announced, “Due to inclement and dangerous weather conditions and the related temporary closure of City of Amarillo facilities, the Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card will not be available today.”

More information about city services impacted by the weather can be found here.

