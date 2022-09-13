AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has named a new Deputy Field Office Manager for the NNSA Production Office (NPO) according to a news release from the NNSA.

Carlos Alvarado has been named as Deputy Field Office Manager for the NPO said the news release.

Alvarado has served as the Acting Deputy Field Office Manager at Pantex since May. Previously, he was the NPO Associate Deputy Manager for Operations at Pantex where he was responsible for providing oversight of site production operations.

Alvarado received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University. He is a qualified Senior Technical Safety Manager.

The NPO serves as the federal oversight for the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.