GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police reports it is investigating a multi-car pileup west of Santa Rosa on I-40 near milepost 271 that killed one person and left others injured, on Feb. 2.

According to NMSP, officers found in their initial investigation that a Peterbilt CMV was going east on I-40 and hit the back of a Freightliner CMV. After that accident, eleven more commercial vehicles and three passenger cars all going east on I-40 crashed into each other.

Florin Lordache, 35, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Other occupants in the vehicle sustained unknown injuries and were taken to the hospital.

State Police said other occupants in the commercial vehicles and the two other cars were uninjured.

NMSP said road and weather conditions appear to be a factor and will continue to investigate the wreck.