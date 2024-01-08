AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nine Line BBQ in Amarillo is making its mark in the independently-owned food industry as the restaurant will be featured on America’s Best Restaurant (ABR) Roadshow, set to film at the restaurant on Jan. 22.

According to officials, ABR Roadshow will head to the veteran-owned restaurant and highlight popular dishes along with conduct on-camera interviews with John and Anastasia ‘Ana’ Blanda, owners of Nine Line BBQ. Officials noted that the content gathered will be featured on social media channels at a later date to be announced on ABR’s Facebook page.

The BBQ joint, according to officials, has been open since fall 2023 after former Marine John “found that smoking meats was therapeutic for his stress levels” and after competing on the barbecue circuit and becoming a Certified Pitmaster.

The duo began catering in 2021 and then went on to establish a food truck. Officials added that, due to the demand of customers, the business evolved to a brick-and-mortar location to further serve the community.

Officials added that “Nine Line” is a military term for medical evacuation or “medivac” while the restaurants tagline is “Where Service Meats Service.” Officials noted that the restaurant offers discounts to military personnel and first responders.

Restaurants that are featured on ABR, officials said, are nominated by customer or by a restaurant applying on the ABR website to be featured.

Visit the Nine Line BBQ website to find more information along with a menu of delicious dishes including smoked meatloaf, brisket and ribs, and banana pudding.