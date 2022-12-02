AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been able to bury her.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, court documents described Moore as an associate of Ivy’s that was leaving to travel with him on Dec. 2, 2016, though the documents state she told another person she was afraid to do so.

Citing cell phone records, the documents said that Moore and Ivy’s cell phones met up near Soncy Road and I-40 in Amarillo and traveled westbound together on I-40. However, after Moore’s cell phone hit a tower near Ivy’s ranch in Oldham County, the phone was shut off for the final time.

On Jan. 6, 2017, Moore’s vehicle was found in the Toys ‘R Us parking lot at Soncy and I-40. At the time, the Amarillo Police Department released that investigators believed Moore was headed toward New Mexico, but only made it as far as Adrian.

While a number of state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in extensive searches for Moore in both air and ground operations, including March 2017 searches at multiple Oldham County ranches, including Ivy’s, Moore’s body was not found.

Ivy was arrested in May 2020 on two charges for which he was later indicted, as noted in previous reports, including “Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony” related to Moore’s death.

Officials were seeking the death penalty in the wake of Ivy’s charges related to Moore’s death, as well as the shooting deaths of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child in June 2016. After his indictment in May 2020, court documents noted that Ivy was facing seven charges related to alleged murder-for-hire plots.

The lead investigator in Moore’s case, APD Sgt. Mike Dunn, said previously that officials had evidence that Ivy “secreted” Moore’s body and that he intended to use it to negotiate, through audio recordings from a contraband cell phone. Investigators believed that Ivy was still conspiring with others while in custody.

However, Ivy died at the Potter County Jail on Sept. 16, 2020. As a result of his death, all pending charges against him were dropped.

Despite Ivy’s death presenting another obstacle to the investigation, law enforcement agencies suspected his rural properties and other large ranches in the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico. Officials have continued to accept tips regarding Moore’s location and encouraged those with information to come forward.

As of 2021, the FBI was offering a $10,000 reward for a lead in the search for Moore’s remains.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location or the case was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-9468.