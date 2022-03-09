AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’ve seen weather on both ends of the spectrum from fires to snow this winter. The official start of spring season is less than two weeks away. Now the question is what can we expect heading into the start of the new season?

Michael Gittinger, acting meteorologist in charge from our own National Weather Service, said, “It’s getting a little late in the year to continue to see fronts that bring us down to single digits. But we certainly are not past some cold weather. It’s not uncommon for us to see snow in March this far north, the United States.”

With warming temperatures, we must be mindful of our current drought situation as we progress through peak fire season. Until we see an adequate amount of precipitation here in Amarillo, the fire threat will remain present.