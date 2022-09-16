AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that the next phase of the Community Investment Program Project will impact the traffic on Western Street on Sept. 20.

The city detailed that the project will shift traffic from the east side of Western Street north of 45th Avenue to the newly constructed lane on the west side of the street.

Drivers, according to the city, should continue to stay alert and use extreme caution in construction zones and be aware of posted signs that are related to construction in those areas. In addition, residents may need to take a different route due to lane closures and delays.

The city added that the project is expected to be completed by the end of December, depending on weather conditions.

Visit the project website here for more information and details on roadway improvements for Western Street.