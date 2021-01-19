New year and new hope, BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus opens new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The BSA Health System (BSA) announced the opening of the new, 48,000 square food BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus. The facility will open the door to new hope, technologies and services for cancer patients in the Texas Panhandle and surrounding region, said BSA.

“This facility provides new opportunities for patients undergoing cancer treatments,” Bob Williams, BSA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said. “We are proud to offer patients even greater access to the latest innovative cancer treatments from diagnosis to recovery and are committed to providing our community with the highest quality of care.”

BSA said that the new patient-centric building is designed with an open floor plan and large windows, ‘to offer a home-like, comfortable and peaceful setting for consolations and treatments.’ The facility is also equipped with modern oncologic technologies and services, including two new linear accelerators for radiation treatments, 24 exam rooms, 28 heated chemotherapy infusion chairs, three private infusion rooms for families, and new laboratory analyzers.

“Patients will have first-class comprehensive treatment options in our community,” added Curtis Reneau, Director of the BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus. “Focused on individual care, our goal is to support patients and their families with the best technology in a caring

environment.”

BSA stated that the new facility is named to honor Joyce Courson. Harold and Joyce Courson made the lead pledge in the original capital campaign for this new building and Joyce has been a vital part of the growth and success of BSA Harrington Cancer Center. Additionally, she helped establish the Perryton chapter of the Circle of Friends and was a key driver in establishing the Amarillo Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus is located at 1751 Wallace Boulevard, directly across the street from BSA Hospital.