PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information regarding a new scholarship specifically for Pampa and White Deer seniors who attend West Texas A&M.

According to a news release from the university, the $1.5 million Donna Carol Germany Cofer Endowed Scholarship will provide a maximum of $10,000 per academic year to selected students from Pampa and White Deer. This endowment was created by a gift from Bill Cofer, a retired purchasing agent for Cabot Corp. in Pampa, in memory of his wife.

The release said that while Bill Cofer, a White Deer graduate, did not attend West Texas A&M, he and his wife wanted to support students who wanted to stay in the region. Carol Cofer died in August 2022.

The scholarship was designed to encourage students from Pampa and White Deer to attend the university for four years and earn a degree. According to the release, a student will be selected from Pampa High School in odd years beginning in 2023 and from White Deer High School in even years.

“I hope that every student present this morning will look upon Mr. Cofer’s generosity in establishing this scholarship for you as an example and inspiration for what you can do with your life and for others,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “Mr. Cofer, your generous gift supports what we have said is most important in this campaign—people. Your gift helps WT make more real, more tangible for Pampa and White Deer students.”