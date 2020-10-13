New WT musical production ‘Felt Right for Right Now’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The next theatrical production from West Texas A&M University says it is fully embracing the moment.

A filmed version of “The Theory of Relativity”, a song cycle by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24.

The musical, according to WTAMU, was inspired by conversations the creators had with young actors – “written for college students about college students,” according to director Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre. Through telling their individual stories through song, Bartram and Hill explore how communities are built through shared experience.

Behrmann describes it as a show like, “Love Actually” with its unfolding series of connections between characters.

“It jumps from idea to idea, but they all have a central theme to them,” said Socorra Carrillo, a junior from Amarillo. “That’s really nice in a time where we all feel so separate.”

In putting together the show, Behrmann and cast are accepting a new way of life and a new way of creating required by COVID-19 for safety measures. Instead of performing for a live audience, the musical is being filmed for streaming. In the recording studio and in rehearsals, according to WTAMU, students singing together still wear masks. When safe, masks will be removed for filming, much of which will be conducted outdoors around campus.

“I tried to pick a show that felt right for right now. Not every piece does, but this proved to be a good fit,” Behrmann said, “We’re recording actors on phones, we’re using new equipment, we’re even doing Zoom segments.”

“It’s a little nerve-racking, but this is a way we can actually make something together at this time.” Behrmann continued.

“Theory of Relativity” replaced the classic musical “Kiss Me, Kate” on the fall schedule after it had already been delayed from a planned April run because of the coronavirus-related campus shutdown in the spring.

“This is a left turn from a grand, Golden Age musical like ‘Kate’,” Behrmann said.

But “Relativity” is a good alternative, said Caitlen Richison, a senior from Wichita Falls.

“I like how relatable it is, and it’s nice that we can all do a show together,” Richison said, “even if we’re not all in the same room at the same time.”

Tickets are $15 for the general public, and free for WT students, faculty, and staff.

Box office hours are 1:30-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For tickets, WTAMU asks those interested to call 806-651-2804, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu, visit the WTAMU Theatre Facebook page, or visit the WTAMU Theatre website.

Support of arts and entertainment, according to WTAMU, is a component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

