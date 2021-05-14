New WT leadership program to help prepare graduates for jobs in education

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Registration is now open for a new educational leadership program at West Texas A&M.

“I have seen people either have a lot of great leadership training or they have a really good knowledge base on instruction but we really need both,” said Dr. Tanya Larkin, Pampa ISD Superintendent.

That’s the goal behind the new “Master of Education in Leadership in Curriculum and Instruction” program at WT.

Which involves instilling high-quality leadership skills in students that Dr. Larkin says school districts are looking for.

“Being a Superintendent who works with principals, hires principals and trains principals, this program really provides the opportunity for them to not only learn leadership skills they’re going to need but also equips them with that knowledge of curriculum and instruction,” said Dr. Larkin.

Additionally, Dr. Larkin shared her plans of serving within the program as an instructor of the course, which replaces the current “Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction” program.

Dr. Larkin says this will be an expansion of an inspired leader academy that she and Ralls ISD Superintendent Dr. Nathan Maxwell developed.

Dr. Gary Bigham, Professor of Educational Leadership at WT, says the impact of this program could be big for their graduates.

“Before this degree, they would come out no doubt very qualified and very grounded in their content discipline area. But they weren’t highly attractive to administrators in terms of assuming a leadership role. So what’s that done, is position them very well,” said Dr. Bigham.

But for now, Dr. Larkin says she’s excited for the program’s future.

“They need versatile leaders who can adapt and be flexible to whatever the situation is but still have a great knowledge of how curriculum and instruction works because it’s all about students learning,” said Dr. Larkin.

Dr. Larkin says they’re launching the program this summer.

For more information on the program, click here: https://www.wtamu.edu/news/2021/05/new-educational-leadership-program-at-wt-will-fill-regions-workforce-needs.html