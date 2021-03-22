New WT degree aims to meet area demand for mental health services

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, “The widening gap between the number of people seeking mental health treatment and professionals available to provide that help in the Panhandle will be addressed by a new master’s degree in psychology at West Texas A&M University.”

The University said that beginning in Fall 2021, a 60-credit hour clinical psychology track will aim to prepare students to become licensed psychological associates. Applications are now sought for the first cohort of students.

LPAs may provide psychological and behavioral services independently after they obtain a sufficient number of post-graduation supervised hours, said WT.

“LPAs can, under supervision, provide psychotherapy and group therapy, administer psychological assessments and work with children and adults to alleviate mental health and behavioral problems,” said Dr. Mun Yee Kwan, assistant professor of psychology. “This is an especially significant step because the demand for psychological services in the Panhandle region exceeds the supply of professionals. New LPAs can help fill that gap and better serve the mental health needs of the Panhandle.”

The University said that the program will train students with comprehensive knowledge and clinical skills, including multicultural competency, for entry into the practice of clinical psychology.

The University also said that those interested in the program must have completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology or a substantial equivalent and should apply to the WT Graduate School.

“The program is designed to be completed in three years.” Noted the announcement, “The last two semesters include a practicum, where students are placed at an organization, agency or private practice to gain hands-on experiences with psychological work.”

For additional information on requirements and the program, contact Kwan at 806-651-2622 or mkwan@wtamu.edu.

Being regionally responsive to the needs of the Panhandle is the core is claimed as part of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.