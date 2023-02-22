CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new agricultural media and communications minor is coming to West Texas A&M University in the fall semester of 2023. The minor came about from requests from other programs in the Department of Ag Sciences in the Paul Engler College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences.

WT Associate Professor of Agricultural Media and Communication Dr. Tanner Robertson says hands-on learning is imperative to sustain and grow the program and to increase student opportunities after graduation. The agricultural media and communications degree is based on hands-on learning and wants students to practice the offered skills for their future careers.

The minor includes 18 hours of coursework with one required course. “We’ll require one course in particular Communicating Ag to the Public”, Dr. Robertson said, “then other students can choose from courses related to agriculture and communication. Those courses include web design in agriculture, video production with ag-focus news writing, risk, and crisis communication offerings, and public relations-focused courses, as well.” WT Assistant Professor of Agricultural Media and Communication Dr. Troy Tarpley says that students will learn to communicate with peers and industry leaders by taking classes in the minor.

Even with the minor not being available until this upcoming fall students are already interested in pursuing this minor. “Students that are kind of in the waiting period, I would estimate between eight and fifteen”, said Dr. Robertson, “we want to end up with around thirty to thirty-five students with the minor by the end of this fall.”

WT Department of Ag Sciences also has eight diverse programs to give students knowledge about the agriculture industry. For more information on WT’s Ag Comm program visit their website or their social media platforms, such as Instagram.