AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new wind turbine repair company could be coming to Amarillo.

The company is called Suspendem, and the AEDC and the city council today agreed to pay their rent at the WT Enterprise Center through a location incentive agreement, that’s if they select Amarillo.

The AEDC said part of the deal is for Suspendem to bring more than 150 new jobs to Amarillo during a seven-year period.

“We’re excited. They’re looking at two other locations, Denver and Wyoming. So we’re excited about them hopefully considering Amarillo for this project,” said CEO of the AEDC, Kevin Carter.