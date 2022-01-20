New West Texas A&M art exhibition features beauty of Texas Panhandle

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the West Texas A&M University art department recently released information about the department’s newest exhibition, showcasing the impact of the Texas Panhandle landscape on a new professor at the university.

The first art exhibition from Anna K. Lemnitzer will be on display starting Thursday (Jan. 27) through Feb. 19 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall, located on the university’s Canyon campus. An opening reception for the exhibition is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibition will feature works inspired by Lemnitzer’s first few months living in the Texas Panhandle, including the region’s wide-open spaces as well as Palo Duro Canyon. According to the release, Lemnitzer, who started in the fall as an assistant professor of art and design at the university, previously lived in Pennsylvania, Montana, Arizona and Oregon.

“I feel like it’s magical, I really do, and it became a challenge when I moved here,” Lemnitzer said in the release. “I knew I would have to become bigger than I was before—bigger in my views, my perspectives.”

Lemnitzer said in the release that she is drawn to the “intensity” of the natural environment as well as various occurrences common throughout the Texas Panhandle, including tumbleweeds and brown recluse spiders.

“I have a giant window in my bedroom, so I see these beautiful colors of the sunrise,” she said in the release. “I usually am inspired by the people around me, their patterns of behavior or their personalities. It’s been a long time since I’ve been inspired to create art about a place, so this is a lot of fun for me.”

Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and the art program director at the university, said the work showcases the impact the region has already had on Lemnitzer.

“When Anna first arrived, I told her that she would be surprised how living in this region would affect her art,” Revett said in the release. “I told her it will be interesting to see what her work looks like in five years, and I can see that she has already immediately responded to her new environment.”

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, the release stated. The gallery is also open by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays. Individuals are asked to email jrevett@wtamu.edu for more information.