AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — June is PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) Awareness Month, and roughly eight million veterans suffer from the condition, including some of the estimated 25,000 veterans in the Amarillo area.

The Panhandle Independent Living Center is launching a new veteran support group to lend a helping hand.

Former Amarillo Fire Department Lieutenant and veteran David Garcia, knows first hand the issues that trauma can cause.

“I left the fire department last year, due to some health problems, including PTSD,” he said.

Garcia is the facilitator of the new Veterans Connection Support Group, and said of his main goal, “build a rapport with people and they feel comfortable to share their stories, and feel like somebody understands what they’re going through,” he explained.

In his experiences in the Armed Forces and Emergency Services, Garcia says the area need for the VCSG is great.

“Fighting that isolation, finding some community, find some possibilities, find some hope in getting better,” he told KAMR.

Veterans Outreach Coordinator for the Panhandle Independent Living Center, Cherrie Miller, said improvement and community are the foundation of the program.

“It’s a brother and sisterhood that are coming together to talk things through, and be there for each other,” Miller said.

The group will also serve in other resources, like, “durable medical equipment, or services to find housing,” Miller noted.

Garcia said groups like these show the simplest of gestures can go a long way.

“We’re together, we’re a team, and that shouldn’t end at the end of our service time,” he emphasized. “Even if you don’t think you need the help, you will help someone else by your presence.”

According to Miller, the first VCSG group is Thursday, June 16th at 1800 hours, at the PILC office, 417 SW 10th.

For more information, click here.