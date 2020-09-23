New Thompson Park Pool groundbreaking set for Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Sept. 28 for the new Thompson Park Pool.

The city said the $8 million pool project is scheduled to take about eight months to complete, with the grand opening tentatively set for Memorial Day 2021.

The original Thompson Park Pool opened in 1931. Following multiple repair and renovation projects through the decades, the pool was closed due to structural issues in December 2018.

The Amarillo City Council approved the pool facility in May. The new facility will include a zero-edge entry main pool, lazy river, slides, concession/restroom building, pump-house building, a new parking lot, sidewalks, planting, and irrigation.

“Thompson Park Pool is more than just an aqua park. The proposed facility will become a key feature in the Amarillo community and will offer the surrounding community a positive economic impact for decades to come,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “Our citizens are going to be amazed with this facility. “I am grateful to Amarillo City Council for its support of this project and for the residents that helped us determine what this facility will look like and how it would best serve our city. It is going to serve our community well. We are excited to enjoy it next summer.”

