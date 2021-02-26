New Texas policies aim to help recover food lost during winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced two new policies this week aimed at helping low-income Texans recover food lost during last week’s severe winter storm.

“Although the Texas Panhandle did not experience the level of widespread and prolonged utility outages that our neighbors in other parts of Texas did, many local households were still negatively impacted by the winter storm,” said Zack Wilson, executive director for High Plains Food Bank.

“We’re grateful that 2-1-1 can help SNAP recipients quickly recoup benefits to replace food lost due to the winter storm. For others struggling to have enough to eat, our network of 194 agency feeding partners provides emergency food assistance. We also have a social services team dedicated to helping individuals and families with the application process for SNAP and other life-stabilizing benefits for which they qualify.”

For a list of Texas Panhandle feeding partners and resources, visit here. To request a SNAP application appointment with High Plains Food Bank’s social services team, visit here.