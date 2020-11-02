New Texas Lottery scratch ticket game aims to support veterans

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Veterans Day draws near, the Texas Lottery Commission has announced players can show their support for veterans when they purchase Veterans Cash, the new $2 scratch ticket game that benefits the Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans Assistance (FVA).

“The Texas Lottery is honored to generate much-needed revenue for the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, which benefits more than 1.5 million veterans in the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “To date, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $144 million for Texas veterans since 2009. We look forward to supporting Texas veterans with the proceeds from this year’s Veterans Cash scratch ticket game.”

The Texas Lottery Commission says, the new edition of Veterans Cash features five top prizes of $30,000 and more than $7.7 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning are one in 4.40 for any prize, including break-even prizes. Players interested in finding the game in their area can use the Texas Lottery App or the Scratch Ticket and Retailer Locator on the Texas Lottery website.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, during the 81st Legislative Session, Representative Chris Turner and Former Senator Leticia Van de Putte authored legislation requiring the Texas Lottery to create scratch ticket games to benefit the FVA. The bill was passed by the legislature and signed into law by then Governor Rick Perry on Jun. 19, 2009.

The Texas Lottery Commission continues, Veterans Cash debuted on Nov. 9, 2009. In total 47 scratch ticket games have launched with the proceeds for those tickets going to the FVA, and during the 2020 fiscal year alone, the Texas Lottery Commission transferred $22.2 million to the FVA.

The FVA makes grants available to eligible charitable organizations, local government agencies, and Veterans Service Organizations that provide direct services to Texas veterans and their families. These programs provide financial assistance, transportation services, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder counseling and housing assistance.

To date , the TVC has awarded $168 million in FVA grant funds to hundreds of organizations that have assisted over 330,000 veterans across the states. During the last grant cycle, TVC awarded $331 million to 109 organizations.

