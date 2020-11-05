New surgical navigation system helps neurosurgeons at Northwest Texas Healthcare System

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System received a new surgical navigation system.

Dr. Bradley Hiser, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said the new technology will allow physicians to perform more accurate procedures, such as cranial or spinal operations.

“With a much more precise procedure when we leave the operating room we can be much more confident that we were able to accomplish what we wanted to do for surgery,” Dr. Bradley Hiser, said.

The Stealth Station’s computer-based technology makes it easy for doctors to use in the operating room. The system acts as a second pair of eyes for the physicians while allowing them to see a more in-depth look of the area before they make an incision.

“We can also use it almost like a GPS to get ourselves down to tumors, avoiding various anotomical parts of the brain,” Dr. Bradley Hiser explained.

According to Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the technology is new to the region but the Stealth technology has been used in more than three million procedures.

